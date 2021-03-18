Overview

Dr. Mark Harvey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cordell Memorial Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Logan County and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.



Dr. Harvey works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.