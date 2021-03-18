Dr. Mark Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Harvey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cordell Memorial Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Logan County and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.
Dr. Harvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cordell Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?
So efficient. Explained everything so well and was caring and compassionate with my care. Took the time to answer all of my questions. Will recommend to others.
About Dr. Mark Harvey, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336136316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.