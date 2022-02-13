Dr. Mark Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harrison, MD
Dr. Mark Harrison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Harrison works at
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice60 Merritt Blvd Ste 200, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 897-9760
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-4505
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Knowledgeable, empathetic and personable.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1285799585
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
