Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Harrigan works at
Locations
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-2536Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 276-3581
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 996-2536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered a brain bleed in 2014 Dr.Harrigan saved my life I went to bed an never woke up my wife found me unresponsive when she found me I was also not breathing she started to PRAY long story short was life flight to UAB Dr.Harrigan did surgery repaired the the Aneurysm reputure that was 3years ago I am now fine.
About Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336176585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
