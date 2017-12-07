Overview

Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Harrigan works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.