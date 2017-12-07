See All Neurosurgeons in Birmingham, AL
Overview

Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Harrigan works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Kirklin Clinic
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-2536
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 276-3581
  3. 3
    University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL
    1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-2536

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2017
    I suffered a brain bleed in 2014 Dr.Harrigan saved my life I went to bed an never woke up my wife found me unresponsive when she found me I was also not breathing she started to PRAY long story short was life flight to UAB Dr.Harrigan did surgery repaired the the Aneurysm reputure that was 3years ago I am now fine.
    David in Oxford al — Dec 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD
    About Dr. Mark Harrigan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336176585
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

