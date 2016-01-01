Dr. Mark Harrast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harrast, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Harrast, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Harrast, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902981707
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrast has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harrast using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harrast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrast has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrast.
