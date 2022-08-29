Dr. Mark Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Harper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Mark F Harper MD Pl.3665 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-4108
-
2
Spine Sport & Physical Medicine Center LLC2030 Bee Ridge Rd Ste B, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 923-4108
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Dr. Harper was very informative about my condition and answered all my questions. For a woman on the back side of 60 who has led a physically demanding lifestyle both at work and for pleasure, I am grateful to be able to continue my lifestyle albeit at a slower pace. The spinal surgeries were challenging but so worth it.
About Dr. Mark Harper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518940998
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Baptist
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harper speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.