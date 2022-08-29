Overview

Dr. Mark Harper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harper works at Mark F Harper MD Pl. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.