Overview

Dr. Mark Harooni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Harooni works at Mark Harooni M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.