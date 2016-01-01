Overview

Dr. Mark Harmon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Harmon works at Eye Centers of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Nederland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Diabetic Cataracts and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.