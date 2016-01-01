Dr. Mark Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Harmon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Harmon works at
Locations
Eye Centers of Southeast Texas3345 Plaza 10 Dr Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 833-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Texas Dermatology Clinic Pllc2300 Highway 365 Ste 670, Nederland, TX 77627 Directions (409) 833-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Diabetic Cataracts and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.