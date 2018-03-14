See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Hardy, MD

Transplant Nephrology
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Hardy, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hardy works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Dialysis Access Procedures
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Dialysis Access Procedures

Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2018
    Dr. Hardy is one of the best doctors I have ever met. He literally saved my life in the hospital, diagnosing my ailment when other doctors couldn't. He cared for me every day until I was back to health. I will always be indebted to this kind and wonderful doctor.
    About Dr. Mark Hardy, MD

    • Transplant Nephrology
    • 60 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1750465613
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School|Harvard University
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • General Surgery
