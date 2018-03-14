Dr. Mark Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hardy, MD
Dr. Mark Hardy, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Hardy is one of the best doctors I have ever met. He literally saved my life in the hospital, diagnosing my ailment when other doctors couldn't. He cared for me every day until I was back to health. I will always be indebted to this kind and wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Mark Hardy, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- 60 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750465613
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard University
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- General Surgery
Dr. Hardy speaks French.
