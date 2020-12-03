Dr. Mark Hardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hardin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hardin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown.
Dr. Hardin works at
Locations
Dallas Office9301 N Central Expy Ste 560, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and attentive physician that has provided consistent attention to my healthcare needs. So grateful to have him as my physician,
About Dr. Mark Hardin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821035130
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Southern Methodist University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, TMJ and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
