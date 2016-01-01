Dr. Mark Harbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Harbeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Harbeck, MD is a dermatologist in Novi, MI. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Macomb - Oakland, PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 535, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 353-0880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mark Harbeck, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harbeck has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.