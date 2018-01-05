Dr. Mark Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
-
1
McLean County Orthopedics1111 Trinity Ln Ste 111, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
Did an excellent job on both my knees!
About Dr. Mark Hanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548276256
Education & Certifications
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.