Dr. Mark Hanna, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
City Of Hope Upland1100 San Bernardino Rd Ste 1100, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-2242
- 2 320 W 6th St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 898-2828
- Casa Colina Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Mark Hanna, is an sincere, compassionate and overall an excellent surgeon. I would highly recommend him. He gives 100% to the care of his patients and will spend whatever time you need to discuss your options and concerns. Dr. Hanna is well educated and has worked at some of the top hospitals in the country including Sloan Kettering and Columbia Presbyterian hospitals in NYC. I am grateful for his expertise and so thankful to have had him as my surgeon. Rest assured you will be in good hands.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902120439
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
