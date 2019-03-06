Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Hanna, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hanna, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
1
Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-2726
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hanna is a amazing Doctor I was a Patient if his for 14yrs.I moved to Florida or I would be His patient as along as he practiced!! That you Dr.Hanna for always trying to make me feel better!!! Best regards Marlene K
About Dr. Mark Hanna, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639271943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
