Overview

Dr. Mark Hanna, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.