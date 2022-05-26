Overview

Dr. Mark Hanley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Hanley works at Medical Associates of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.