Dr. Mark Hammond, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hammond, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hammond, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Hammond works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dental Group301 E Main St Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 362-4536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
I went to Dr Hammond for a checkup. The entire staff was very personable, listening and answering any questions I asked. Truly a very enjoyable experience and would highly recommend Dr. Bailey for all of your dental needs. Truly a five star rating.
About Dr. Mark Hammond, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1669496014
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hammond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.