Overview

Dr. Mark Hamer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Saint James Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hamer works at UR Medicine in Rochester, NY with other offices in Hornell, NY, Penfield, NY and Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Third Degree Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.