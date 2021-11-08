Dr. Mark Hambly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hambly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hambly, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hambly, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Umdnj University Hospital
Dr. Hambly works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 389-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hambly?
Dr. Hambly did an excellent job on my back fusion. I am walking again with no pain.
About Dr. Mark Hambly, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1669564167
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hambly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hambly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hambly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hambly works at
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Hambly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hambly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hambly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hambly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.