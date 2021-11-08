See All Spine Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Mark Hambly, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (139)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Hambly, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Umdnj University Hospital

Dr. Hambly works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates
    2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 389-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Amador Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 08, 2021
    Dr. Hambly did an excellent job on my back fusion. I am walking again with no pain.
    Elaine Novak — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Hambly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669564167
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hambly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hambly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hambly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hambly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hambly works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hambly’s profile.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Hambly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hambly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hambly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hambly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

