Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halvorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 560 Gage Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-2516
Kadlec Clinic LLC3950 Keene Rd, West Richland, WA 99353 Directions (509) 942-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so excited after I met with Dr Halvorson. I’m 54 years old and a good relationship with a general practitioner is very important. I felt very comfortable from the very moment he walked in the door. I feel like He is going to be my doctor for life. He listen to my needs, very personable, professional and he put me at ease. He’s the kind of doctor that I trust.
About Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Family Practice
