Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    560 Gage Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 (509) 942-2516
    Kadlec Clinic LLC
    Kadlec Clinic LLC
3950 Keene Rd, West Richland, WA 99353 (509) 942-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Shepherd Medical Center
  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Oct 07, 2020
I was so excited after I met with Dr Halvorson. I'm 54 years old and a good relationship with a general practitioner is very important. I felt very comfortable from the very moment he walked in the door. I feel like He is going to be my doctor for life. He listen to my needs, very personable, professional and he put me at ease. He's the kind of doctor that I trust.
Brenda Urlacher
    About Dr. Mark Halvorson, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063852911
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
