Dr. Mark Hall, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Hall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Dr. Hall works at Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach
    6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 966-5060
    Dr. Ryan Jeffrey Apt
    7556 Lake Worth Rd Ste 104, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 966-5060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Dr. Hall is outstanding, friendly, communicative, considerate and Great at his work. Additionally, the staff at the office are quite a good crew too. Been there for two separate broken bones now about a year and a half apart and both appointments were great.
    About Dr. Mark Hall, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104899764
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

