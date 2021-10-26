Dr. Mark Halikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Halikis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Halikis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Halikis works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halikis?
Great doctor. Had surgery on both hands. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Halikis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114914397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halikis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halikis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halikis works at
Dr. Halikis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halikis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halikis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halikis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halikis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.