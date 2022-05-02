Overview

Dr. Mark Haimes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Haimes works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Boulder in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.