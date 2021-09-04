Overview

Dr. Mark Hafen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hafen works at Premier Family Medical in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.