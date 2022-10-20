Overview

Dr. Mark Haberman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Haberman works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

