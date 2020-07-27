See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salem, VA
Gynecology
Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. 

Dr. Gustafson works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste 2C10, Salem, VA 24153 (540) 642-0597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lewisgale Medical Center
  Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPartners
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Optima Health
    Peach State Health Plan
    PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American
    Wellcare of Georgia
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 27, 2020
    Dr Gustafson has been my doctor for over 15 years. I would not consider seeing anyone else. I trust him, respect him and his staff. Dr "Gus" is awesome. Thank you staff.
    Lillian Patterson — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD

    Specialties
    Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1134108756
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|VCU Health|VCU Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gustafson's profile.

    Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

