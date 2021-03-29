Dr. Gurtovy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Gurtovy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Gurtovy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from CRIMEA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Gurtovy works at
Locations
Bella Shapnik MD PA2150 Center Ave Apt 1B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 461-2444Monday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:30pm
Kings Medical Care PC7620 Bay Pkwy Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 232-1492
- 3 11247 Queens Blvd Ste 104, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-7228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has helped with anxiety and depression. Always listens to my concerns and asks questions about how things can improve. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Gurtovy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1053332072
Education & Certifications
- CRIMEA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurtovy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurtovy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurtovy works at
Dr. Gurtovy speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurtovy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurtovy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurtovy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurtovy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.