Dr. Mark Gurland, MD
Dr. Mark Gurland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 216 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
The best. Our family will only go to Dr. Gurland for hand and wrist issues.
About Dr. Mark Gurland, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
