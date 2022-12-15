Dr. Mark Gulinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gulinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Gulinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Digestive Health Div 459250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 279-3575Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Valley Endoscopy Center15255 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 279-3575
Arizona Digestive Health3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 493-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about this practice was commendable. The staff arranged an appointment quickly, the wait time was positive, the doctor was very nice and listened well to my concerns and responses were clear and understandable. Highly recommend Dr. Gulinson!!!
About Dr. Mark Gulinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881698264
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Gulinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulinson has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulinson speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulinson.
