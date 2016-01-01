Dr. Mark Grudman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grudman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grudman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Grudman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Vascular Corrections PC129 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Grudman, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750330049
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grudman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grudman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grudman has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grudman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grudman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grudman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grudman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grudman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.