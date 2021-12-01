Dr. Mark Grubb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grubb, MD
Dr. Mark Grubb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Northeast Ohio Spine Center150 Springside Dr Ste 225B, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 865-6956
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Dr. Grubb has performed surgery on me twice and both times he did a wonderful job. He takes the time to explain the entire procedure and recovery process. His staff is very professional and caring.
- Mayo Clin
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
