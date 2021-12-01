Overview

Dr. Mark Grubb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Grubb works at Northeast Ohio Spine Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.