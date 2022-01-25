Dr. Grossnickle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Grossnickle, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Grossnickle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Locations
Uchealth Urology Clinic - Greeley6767 29th St Fl 2, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 652-2427
Medical Center of the Rockies2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 203-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great questions and instructions. He did a good job working with a 13 year old boy with a broken clavicle.
About Dr. Mark Grossnickle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508844473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossnickle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossnickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossnickle has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossnickle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossnickle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossnickle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossnickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossnickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.