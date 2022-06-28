Dr. Mark Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL3A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Very good in the past. But very hard to get call back from his office. Need an appointment & no one returns the call On hold for a very long time,,,,,,,,, & no one picks up. Called for 3 days. Still no call back. Very confused. Office I believed to be proficient when I was last there. Irene Crea
About Dr. Mark Grossman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063402014
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.