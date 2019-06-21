Overview

Dr. Mark Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.