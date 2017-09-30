Dr. Mark Griswold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griswold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Griswold, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Griswold, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Griswold works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Mark L. Griswold & Associates Plc.1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 301, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 797-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griswold?
I've been going to Dr Griswold for over 3 years. Very good service, and friendly staff. He did both cataracts with no problems. My vision is 25/20 for the first time in my life.
About Dr. Mark Griswold, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336200039
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Hospital and Med Center
- Flint Osteopath Hosp
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griswold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griswold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griswold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griswold works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Griswold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griswold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griswold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griswold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.