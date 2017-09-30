See All Ophthalmologists in Oro Valley, AZ
Dr. Mark Griswold, DO

Ophthalmology
2 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Griswold, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Griswold works at Mark L Griswold DO in Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Mark L. Griswold & Associates Plc.
    1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 301, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 797-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Glaucoma
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Sep 30, 2017
    I've been going to Dr Griswold for over 3 years. Very good service, and friendly staff. He did both cataracts with no problems. My vision is 25/20 for the first time in my life.
    Bill B in Tucson, AZ — Sep 30, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Griswold, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336200039
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan Hospital and Med Center
    Internship
    • Flint Osteopath Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Griswold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griswold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griswold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griswold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griswold works at Mark L Griswold DO in Oro Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Griswold’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Griswold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griswold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griswold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griswold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

