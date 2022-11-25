Dr. Mark Grise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Grise, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Grise works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Cardiology at Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave # 200, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very prompt on appointments. Has concern for the overall well-being in addition to heart issues. Really like Dr. Grise and wouldnt change !
About Dr. Mark Grise, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215963442
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center/Scripps Clinic
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grise accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grise has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grise.
