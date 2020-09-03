See All Otolaryngologists in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Mark Griffin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Griffin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Griffin works at Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office in Grand Junction, CO with other offices in Delta, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office
    2515 Foresight Cir Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 245-2400
  2. 2
    Delta Family Physicians
    555 Meeker St, Delta, CO 81416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 874-5777
  3. 3
    Canyon View Surgery Center
    2373 G Rd Ste 180, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 773-2350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delta County Memorial Hospital
  • Montrose Regional Health
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Mark Griffin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508852971
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

