Dr. Mark Griffin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Griffin works at Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office in Grand Junction, CO with other offices in Delta, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.