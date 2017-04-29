Overview

Dr. Mark Grief, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Grief works at Grebe Grief & Kakuda Mds in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.