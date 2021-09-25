Dr. Mark Greenstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Greenstadt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Greenstadt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Mark A Greenstadt MD18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 714, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 717-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal Doctor with great staff. I have been a patient of Dr. Greenstadt for 25 years and trust his expertise. Bonus that he has a good sense of humor!
About Dr. Mark Greenstadt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Greenstadt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstadt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenstadt has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstadt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstadt.
