Overview

Dr. Mark Greenfield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Coffey County Hospital and Newman Regional Health.



Dr. Greenfield works at Kansas Center for Pain Relief in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.