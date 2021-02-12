Dr. Mark Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Greenfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Greenfield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Coffey County Hospital and Newman Regional Health.
Locations
Kansas Center for Pain Relief5000 W 95th St Ste 310, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 341-5533
Kansas Center for Pain Relief11413 Ash St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 663-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffey County Hospital
- Newman Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He does an excellent job dealing with so many medical issues to try and fix.
About Dr. Mark Greenfield, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356343529
Education & Certifications
- U of Missouri-columbia Hosp & Clinics
- Sioux Valley Hospital USD Medical Center
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- University of South Dakota
- Anesthesiology, Orthopedic Surgery and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
