Dr. Mark Greenfield, DO
Dr. Mark Greenfield, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Brent P Hansen DO PC4344 W Bell Rd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-1188
Concentra Urgent Care1818 E Sky Harbor Cir N Bldg 2, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Directions (602) 256-2281
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Greenfield is amazing!!!! Alex "your my boy blue" -old school. Work related injury and dr. greenfild opened my knee up placed my tendon back on my knee cap. What a great experience !!! They made my journey easy and appreciate everything he has done for me. " cant walk and who to see, thats dr. G" lol my commercial.. .marty j
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Family Practice and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.