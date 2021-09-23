Overview

Dr. Mark Greenberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Greenberger works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.