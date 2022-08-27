Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0889
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a car wreck in 2003 and suffered a hangmans fracture, Dr greenburg was the surgeon that operated and put a 4 inch plate in my neck. I've never had any problems from the surgery or any issues with my mobility. That was almost 20 years ago and I've recently started back seeing him for some other spinal issues. He still has the original files from 20 years ago, very thorough and doesn't rush for unnecessary surgery without exploring all other options first. I trust his opinion and am so happy to be able to be back under his care after all these years.
About Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205855533
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
