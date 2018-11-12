See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mark Grand, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Mark Grand, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Grand works at Preferred Health Partners in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Efficient Anesthesia P.c.
    447 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 858-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2018
    The best doctor ever!
    Debra Levine in Staten Island, NY — Nov 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Grand, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Grand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grand works at Preferred Health Partners in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grand’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

