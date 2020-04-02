See All Ophthalmologists in Bluffton, SC
Dr. Mark Goulas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goulas works at Goulas Eye, LLC, Bluffton SC in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goulas Eye
    23 Plantation Park Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 815-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 02, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Goulas and his staff has always been great. I have never waited more that 10 - 15 minutes to be seen. I have an eye issues that needs frequent follow up. I have always been able to schedule return appointments at convenient times.
    MZW — Apr 02, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Goulas, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1457449183
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Clinic Lab
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Michigan State Univ
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Mark Goulas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goulas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goulas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goulas works at Goulas Eye, LLC, Bluffton SC in Bluffton, SC. View the full address on Dr. Goulas’s profile.

    Dr. Goulas has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goulas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goulas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

