Dr. Mark Goulas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goulas, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Goulas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goulas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goulas Eye23 Plantation Park Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 815-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goulas?
My experience with Dr. Goulas and his staff has always been great. I have never waited more that 10 - 15 minutes to be seen. I have an eye issues that needs frequent follow up. I have always been able to schedule return appointments at convenient times.
About Dr. Mark Goulas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1457449183
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Clinic Lab
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Michigan State Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goulas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goulas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goulas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goulas works at
Dr. Goulas has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goulas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goulas speaks Greek.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goulas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.