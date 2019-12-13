Overview

Dr. Mark Goss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Goss works at Hunt Regional Medical Partners- Surgical Associates in Greenville, TX with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.