Dr. Mark Goss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Locations
Hunt Regional Medical Partners- Gastroenterology4211 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 100, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 408-5770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience with my surgery. He listens well and cares about his patients. Highly recommend Dr Goss
About Dr. Mark Goss, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goss has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goss speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.