Dr. Gorovoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Gorovoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Gorovoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Gorovoy works at
Locations
-
1
Gorovoy MD Eye Specialists12381 S Cleveland Ave Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-1444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eye Specialists Laser And Surgery Center12453 S Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 284-1690
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorovoy?
Made appointment with Dr. Gorovoy for corneal transplant for Fuchs Dystrophy. Recommended to me by my local ophthalmologist. Two hour drive. Large waiting rooms filled with clients. As a new client I had a lot of paper work to fill in. After that I was seen by technicians to measure and test my eyes. Very efficient and pleasant staff. Maybe waited 20 minutes and then was seen by Dr. Gorovoy. He was very focused and thorough as he reviewed my issues. He answered my questions without hesitation and explained my treatment options. After scheduling surgery, I felt profoundly relieved to have put the care of my eyes into his hands.
About Dr. Mark Gorovoy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1043213051
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- North Shore University Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorovoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorovoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorovoy works at
Dr. Gorovoy has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cornea Surgery and Cornea Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorovoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorovoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorovoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorovoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorovoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.