Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
Mark W Gordon, MD, PA2301 N University Dr Ste 203, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 964-1490
-
2
Mark W Gordon, MD7100 W 20th Ave Ste G154, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4515
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
From the time you enter the office (which is very clean) you will be greeted with warmth and treated with respect. DR. Gordon, Cindy and the team are very professional . They are happy to answer any question and I never felt as if I was rushed. Dr. Gordon explains all sides of the proposed treatment and was thorough in questioning me to confirm that his diagnosis and treatment plan were consistent with my issue. I would highly recommend Dr. Gordon.
About Dr. Mark Gordon, MD
- General Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1467441618
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Center-Kings County Hospital
- Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.