See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Mark Gordon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Gordon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at Millennium Health Group in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Health Group - Encino
    16661 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-1166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Anemia
VAP Lipid Testing
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Guardian

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?

    Nov 18, 2021
    Having Dr. Gordon as my doctor was a game changer. Brilliant!
    Samantha — Nov 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Gordon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Gordon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gordon to family and friends

    Dr. Gordon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gordon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Gordon, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306987946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Swedish Covenant Hosp/Rush
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Millennium Health Group in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon speaks German, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Gordon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.