Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Secaucus, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Hudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Goodstein works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Spine and Pain55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 392-3278
-
2
Interventional Spine and Pain78A N Boundary Rd, Jamaica, NY 11430 Directions (718) 656-9500
-
3
Community Medical Care of Ny PC1963 Grand Concourse Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 466-4600
-
4
Interventional Spine And Pain145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (866) 248-4633
-
5
Interventional Spine and Pain313 43rd St # Llb, Brooklyn, NY 11232 Directions (718) 365-7000
-
6
Interventional Spine and Pain6555 Woodhaven Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 255-6615
-
7
Interventional Spine and Pain14 Mamaroneck Ave Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 949-5555
-
8
CitiMedical55 Greene Ave Ste Llb, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 398-7777
-
9
Interventional Spine and Pain10005 Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368 Directions (718) 466-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodstein?
He has a great bedside manner and you trust that he will do what is in your best interest.
About Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083610059
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson MC
- LI Jewish MC
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University, St Louis
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodstein accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodstein works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.