Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Secaucus, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Goodstein works at CitiMed in Secaucus, NJ with other offices in Jamaica, NY, Bronx, NY, New York, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Rego Park, NY, White Plains, NY and Corona, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Spine and Pain
    55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 (201) 392-3278
    Interventional Spine and Pain
    78A N Boundary Rd, Jamaica, NY 11430 (718) 656-9500
    Community Medical Care of Ny PC
    1963 Grand Concourse Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10453 (718) 466-4600
    Interventional Spine And Pain
    145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 (866) 248-4633
    Interventional Spine and Pain
    313 43rd St # Llb, Brooklyn, NY 11232 (718) 365-7000
    Interventional Spine and Pain
    6555 Woodhaven Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 (718) 255-6615
    Interventional Spine and Pain
    14 Mamaroneck Ave Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 949-5555
    CitiMedical
    55 Greene Ave Ste Llb, Brooklyn, NY 11238 (718) 398-7777
    Interventional Spine and Pain
    10005 Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368 (718) 466-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Glen Cove Hospital
  Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Steroid Injections
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Nerve Blocks
Pain Management
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Fidelis Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 09, 2019
    He has a great bedside manner and you trust that he will do what is in your best interest.
    Wendy Wallach — Aug 09, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD

    Interventional Pain Medicine
    30 years of experience
    English
    1083610059
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson MC
    LI Jewish MC
    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Washington University, St Louis
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

