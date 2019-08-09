Overview

Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Secaucus, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Goodstein works at CitiMed in Secaucus, NJ with other offices in Jamaica, NY, Bronx, NY, New York, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Rego Park, NY, White Plains, NY and Corona, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.