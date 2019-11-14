See All General Dentists in Altus, OK
Overview

Dr. Mark Goodman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Altus, OK. 

Dr. Goodman works at Tamarack Dental Associates in Altus, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tamarack Dental Associates
    801 E Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK 73521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 563-6062
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Goodman, DDS

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851307813
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Goodman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Tamarack Dental Associates in Altus, OK. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

